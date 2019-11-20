Gaming

Twitter Announces Nominees for the Best Gaming Tweet of the Year

Twitter Gaming will be a part of The Game Awards this year as will five different users who had […]

By

Twitter Gaming will be a part of The Game Awards this year as will five different users who had some notable gaming tweets in 2019. The Twitter account for the social media platform’s gaming experts shared a tweet on Wednesday that announced the voting for this year’s Gaming Tweet of the Year was officially open. It promised “spicy takes” and “dank memes,” and judging from the reactions to the tweets, it looks like the nominees didn’t disappoint.

The video below mimicked the format of The Game Awards’ main award categories and showed off five different tweets from members of Twitter’s gaming community. To vote on which one you think is the best nominee, all you have to do is hit the tweet below which should then begin a conversation in your messages with The Game Awards’ Twitter account. You’ll then be asked to vote on which one you think is the best, though considering how this category was announced after the main awards were, it’s unclear how much of a presence this award will have during the actual event in December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If the tweets look somewhat familiar to you, you may recall seeing them earlier in the year. You can find each of the individual tweets below to take a better look at them before casting your vote.

Cat_Cosplay and Cyberpunk 2077

celsiusgs and Untitled Goose Game

stephcask and Final Fantasy 7 Remake

cherzinga and Gamer Girls

YTSunnys and Super Mario Maker 2

Tagged:
,

Related Posts