Twitter Announces Nominees for the Best Gaming Tweet of the Year

Twitter Gaming will be a part of The Game Awards this year as will five different users who had some notable gaming tweets in 2019. The Twitter account for the social media platform’s gaming experts shared a tweet on Wednesday that announced the voting for this year’s Gaming Tweet of the Year was officially open. It promised “spicy takes” and “dank memes,” and judging from the reactions to the tweets, it looks like the nominees didn’t disappoint.

The video below mimicked the format of The Game Awards’ main award categories and showed off five different tweets from members of Twitter’s gaming community. To vote on which one you think is the best nominee, all you have to do is hit the tweet below which should then begin a conversation in your messages with The Game Awards’ Twitter account. You’ll then be asked to vote on which one you think is the best, though considering how this category was announced after the main awards were, it’s unclear how much of a presence this award will have during the actual event in December.

Spicy takes

Dank memes

Amazing clips It all happens on Twitter Vote for this year’s Gaming Tweet of the Year nominees right here! #TheGameAwards — Twitter Gaming (@TwitterGaming) November 20, 2019

If the tweets look somewhat familiar to you, you may recall seeing them earlier in the year. You can find each of the individual tweets below to take a better look at them before casting your vote.

Cat_Cosplay and Cyberpunk 2077

“Wake the fark up, Samurai. We’ve got a couch to shred.” ~ Johnny Silverpaw#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/tZVuZUxQnD — Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) June 23, 2019

celsiusgs and Untitled Goose Game

oh no pic.twitter.com/Jh5lUrJofg — Celsius Game Studios (@celsiusgs) September 26, 2019

stephcask and Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy 7 remake but it’s just Aeris caring for her flowers and nothing bad ever happens THE END pic.twitter.com/7U55BoAIIW — steph ✨ (@stephcask) July 10, 2019

cherzinga and Gamer Girls

How people think gamer girls game vs how we actually game. pic.twitter.com/S542IcZIpQ — Cheryl Allison Lim (@cherzinga) July 31, 2019

YTSunnys and Super Mario Maker 2