Twitter Users Freak Out Over Massive Platform Outage

Twitter users are up in arms about a massive outage on the platform. Multiple people have reported that they're getting a message about their "rate limit exceeded." It's unclear if these outages are a result of some kind of Elon Musk tweaks or not. The owner of Twitter has made arguments that he was going to possibly limit how often non-Twitter Blue users can tweet per day or how many Direct Messages they can send. Of course, the users didn't like the sound of that and the policy was not put into practice. It feels like nothing is forever on the platform anymore. Most of the changes have has widespread pushback.

In their quest to get everyone to subscribe to Blue, the company explained what people get for their $8. "Starting today, we're re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups on iOS and web. Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features* such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and reader mode. Subscribers will also receive a blue checkmark after their accounts are reviewed to ensure they meet all of our requirements, including our rules against impersonation. Accounts found to be breaking our rules may be suspended without a refund."

checks timeline: "rate limit exceeded"



checks search tab: "rate limit exceeded"



checks someone’s profile: "rate limit exceeded"



i check my own profile: "rate limit exceeded" #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/Sg9GNrgMjw — ً (@tylerduran21) July 1, 2023

