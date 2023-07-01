Twitter Users Freak Out Over Massive Platform Outage
Twitter users are up in arms about a massive outage on the platform. Multiple people have reported that they're getting a message about their "rate limit exceeded." It's unclear if these outages are a result of some kind of Elon Musk tweaks or not. The owner of Twitter has made arguments that he was going to possibly limit how often non-Twitter Blue users can tweet per day or how many Direct Messages they can send. Of course, the users didn't like the sound of that and the policy was not put into practice. It feels like nothing is forever on the platform anymore. Most of the changes have has widespread pushback.
In their quest to get everyone to subscribe to Blue, the company explained what people get for their $8. "Starting today, we're re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups on iOS and web. Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features* such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and reader mode. Subscribers will also receive a blue checkmark after their accounts are reviewed to ensure they meet all of our requirements, including our rules against impersonation. Accounts found to be breaking our rules may be suspended without a refund."
checks timeline: "rate limit exceeded"— ً (@tylerduran21) July 1, 2023
checks search tab: "rate limit exceeded"
checks someone’s profile: "rate limit exceeded"
i check my own profile: "rate limit exceeded" #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/Sg9GNrgMjw
Did your Twitter go down? Let us know how you've been affected down below!
Straight comedy
prevnext
All of us getting “rate limit exceeded” pic.twitter.com/S7AOFqNShz— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) July 1, 2023
There's your problem right there!
prevnext
Bro twitter staff needa fix this “rate limit exceeded” pic.twitter.com/uAsLWNkx3v— Most Wanted (@mostwantedrellz) July 1, 2023
No one panic
prevnext
“Rate limit exceeded Please wait a few moments then try again” pic.twitter.com/z6TNuVNv2D— Matt³³⁺¹⁶ | 🇦🇹RACE WEEK🇦🇹 (@FM1_3316) July 1, 2023
Like literally
prevnext
Twitter: "Rate Limit Exceeded"
Me: pic.twitter.com/ozdJTxW32h— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) July 1, 2023
This is the worst
prevnext
me tryna stay calm through my twitter saying rate limit exceeded pic.twitter.com/lKZ9QUe6lL— 𝙍𝙖𝙜𝙚 ☁️ (@ragedontmiss) July 1, 2023
Everything is going great
prevnext
Ah, yes, rate limit exceeded on the Rate Limit Exceeded trending tab. pic.twitter.com/8AE8eqfLUu— ELLIOT . (@shempverse) July 1, 2023
Something is wrong
prevnext
Me coming to twitter to see why it says “rate limit exceeded” #TwitterDown 😭pic.twitter.com/fuCR31AhRq— ّ (@IaintIsiah) July 1, 2023
RATE LIMIT EXCEEDED
prev
"rate limit exceeded"? yeah, this shit is exceeding my fucking limit! twitter, more like shitter! what were they thinking!? pic.twitter.com/ND9o3oBjqs— 💛🤍 Mat 💜🖤 (@MatttGFX) July 1, 2023