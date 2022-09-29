Twitter Posts First Edited Tweet

Twitter has revealed what edited tweets will look like after years of users demanding the feature. Twitter is one of the most popular social media apps out there. It's a fast, steady stream of information, jokes, news, and updates on various things around the world. It's incredibly engaging, but despite its massive user base and having existed for well over a decade, it is also missing some key features from other platforms. Instagram and Facebook both allow you to edit your posts after they've gone live with Facebook even including an edit history to see what changed. Given Instagram's re-sharing feature is limited to stories that last 24 hours, it's not as important to have an edit history, but Facebook implemented it so people could see what changed if a post went viral.

For years, Twitter has been against the idea of an edit feature for various reasons, but ever since founder Jack Dorsey left Twitter, some changes have been occurring. It was confirmed that Twitter was testing edited tweets, but now, we're getting our first real glimpse at one. Essentially, you'll see one tweet and it will have a hyperlink that notes if it's been edited. If you click on it, you can see the previous edits and they will appear as individual tweets, more or less. They all have their own replies, likes/retweets, and so on. Users will have 30 minutes to make edits to their tweets after they go live, so it will largely be used to correct things like typos and such.

hello



this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

hello



this is a test to make sure the edit button works — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

It's a rather interesting take on the new feature, but the fact that it is being displayed to the public suggests it will begin rolling out for others to use very soon. Twitter Blue members will be able to take advantage of edited tweets when it rolls out, though it's unclear if it will ever be available to those who don't subscribe to that service. Either way, now we know what to expect from the new and long requested Twitter feature.