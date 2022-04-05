Back on April 1, April Fools’ Day, Twitter teased the addition of an edit button. Fast-forward four days, and it has been confirmed that this was not an April Fools’ joke. Today, the official Twitter Comms Twitter page announced that testing for the feature will begin in the coming months via Twitter Blue, which means it will be, at least, several months before the feature that everyone has been asking for since the inception of the platform is available to the general public.

Interestingly, the announcement comes on the back of Elon Musk buying 73.5 million shares of the company, which in turn made him its largest shareholder with 9.2 percent. Alongside this, Musk ran a Twitter poll asking users if they wanted the feature. The poll still has two hours left at the moment of publishing this, but 73.6 percent have voted yes. That said, Twitter Comms ensures the poll has nothing to do with today’s announcement.

“We’ve been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year and plan to begin testing it within Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months,” said Jay Sullivan, head of consumer product at Twitter. “Sharing a few more insights on how we’re thinking about Edit. Edit has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again. Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work. Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go. This is just one feature we are exploring as we work to give people more choice and control over their Twitter experience, foster a healthy conversation, and help people be more comfortable on Twitter. These are the things that motivate us every day.”

For now, this is the extent of what we know about the new feature and when it will be fully implemented. That said, when and if any more information surfaces, we will update the story accordingly.