Two More ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Multiplayer Maps Revealed

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 just days away from release, the developers at Treyarch (alongside publisher Activision) are going all-out to hype the forthcoming multiplayer-laden release. And that includes even more map releases, including a classic favorite making its return.

Treyarch took to Twitter today to provide a sneak peek at two maps that will be included in the round-up when the game releases this Friday. We’ve included them below, so you can get an idea of where you’ll be battling alongside your friends (or against them, if you prefer).

First up is Jungle, a remake of one of the maps from the original Call of Duty: Black Ops. As you can see, it’s a nice, spacious map, with the outline provided so you can see just how much room you have to run around in it. Its tranquil nature should make for quite the setting when it comes to bringing down others.

Oh, and shout-out to Treyarch for including a Guns ‘n Roses mention. “Welcome To the Jungle,” anyone?

The other map couldn’t be any more different from Jungle’s hot setting, as it’s called Icebreaker. It takes place in the Arctic, with the map surrounding what appears to be a nuclear submarine holding some uranium — something the Russians want pretty badly.

As you can see, the map has exterior and interior locations to run around in, giving you lots of room to strategize and figure out your next move. You can see the brief video of the map below.

Introducing Icebreaker. October 12 can’t get here soon enough. #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/jliu7HUCUP — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 3, 2018

These two are just part of the dozen maps that will be included in the final game when it releases, along with more that will be available via the Season Pass once it launches. That will give you even more to do with your battle crew, as if Zombies and the Battle Royale Blackout mode weren’t enough. Now get your team together and prepare for battle!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.