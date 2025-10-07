Two Sims Games Are Releasing for Mobile Very Soon (But There’s a Catch)

Over the years, The Sims franchise has remained one of the most popular life sims around. Its games have been released across multiple platforms, from PC to consoles and beyond. There have been a few attempts at mobile versions, including The Sims Mobile and The Sims: FreePlay. And EA has already made it clear that mobile gaming is at least part of the plan for the upcoming Project Rene. But today, Sims fans learned that a few older Sims games are making their way to some of our phones in the very near future.

Both The Sims Mobile and The Sims: FreePlay are still available for gamers to enjoy. In fact, both are still getting regular updates with new content. But for those who might want something a little different in their mobile gaming, a new option is about to arrive. The recently re-released MySims and MySims: Kingdom are headed to Apple Arcade on November 6th.

MySims and MySims: Kingdom Are Headed to Apple Arcade

Image courtesy of EA

Many fans were thrilled when the retro re-releases of these MySims games were first announced. These games arrived on modern platforms in late 2024, letting players return to the nostalgic franchise on PC and Nintendo Switch. Now, they will be adapted yet again for mobile with the upcoming Apple Arcade release. Unfortunately, this means that the game won’t be available on Android devices, at least for now. It also means that you’ll need to subscribe to Apple Arcade to play them, as they will not be available to purchase individually. But if you do have an Apple Arcade subscription, you’ll be able to check them out at no additional price.

MySims and MySims: Kingdom will have touch screen controls when they arrive on Apple devices. This may well be the solution to the controls, which could feel a bit clunky for console. Using the touch screen, players will be able to dive into these retro re-releases a bit more easily. These games fall under the Sims umbrella, but the franchise is something a little different compared to The Sims 4. It’s got more Animal Crossing-style cozy vibes, and each of these re-released titles has something different to offer.

Image courtesy of EA

MySims is a town builder, where you help build up your own small community. You fulfill various requests to build and decorate items, from furniture to full buildings and more. Over time, more new residents will move to town, expanding the world of colorful characters.

Meanwhile, MySims Kingdom brings you to a medieval island where you’ll take on epic quests. You will help build up the kingdom through your escapades, and of course, there will be plenty of crafting involved as you help rebuild the island.

Both of these MySims titles will be available on Apple devices via Apple Arcade starting on November 6th. For those who don’t have an Apple device, the games are already available on PC and Nintendo Switch, as well. A monthly Apple Arcade subscription costs $6.99 USD and includes access to the library of 200+ ad-free mobile games, soon to include these two MySims games.

Will you be checking out the MySims games when they hit Apple Arcade?