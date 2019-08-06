Two Walking Dead Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Month

Players on Nintendo Switch are a little light on The Walking Dead content, but that is about to change in the relatively near future. Skybound Games has officially announced that not just one, but two games set in the universe created by the comics and popularized by the television series will be coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. Both The Walking Dead: Season Two as well as The Walking Dead: A New Frontier will be arriving on the popular portable console, which will give Switch players plenty more of the undead action.

Skybound recently announced that these two The Walking Dead games will be launching on Nintendo Switch on September 10th. Each title will be offered digitally through the Nintendo eShop, but no prices have been revealed as of yet. If the other two entries that are currently available on the platform are any indication, it is possible that the two upcoming titles will likely cost around the $14.99 – $19.99 range. Again, nothing has been set as of now.

For those who don’t know what the second and third seasons of Telltale’s The Walking Dead series are all about, here’s more:

The Walking Dead: Season Two

“The Walking Dead: Season Two continues the story of Clementine, a young girl orphaned by the undead apocalypse. Left to fend for herself, she has been forced to learn how to survive in a world gone mad.

“Many months have passed since the events seen in Season One of The Walking Dead, and Clementine is searching for safety. But what can an ordinary child do to stay alive when the living can be just as bad – and sometimes worse – than the dead? As Clementine, you will be tested by situations and dilemmas that will test your morals and your instinct for survival. Your decisions and actions will change the story around you, in this sequel to 2012’s Game of the Year.”

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

“When family is all you have left…how far will you go to protect it? After society was ripped apart by undead hands, pockets of civilization emerge from the chaos. But at what cost? Can the living be trusted on this new frontier?

“As Javier, a young man determined to find the family taken from him, you meet a young girl who has experienced her own unimaginable loss. Her name is Clementine, and your fates are bound together in a story where every choice you make could be your last.”

