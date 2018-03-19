Tyler “Ninja” Blevins Talks Fortnite, Livestreaming On CNBC

Tyler ‘@Ninja‘ Blevins says he makes $500,000 a month playing video games. pic.twitter.com/jk9fvOiNZV — CNBC (@CNBC) March 19, 2018

Last week, professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins made Twitch history, thanks to an all-star Fortnite gaming stream that featured popular R & B star Drake, amongst other players.

Today, as a follow-up to that success (as well as a forthcoming stream with another popular rapper), Blevins made an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Alley, talking about the popularity of the streaming service, as well as how things are moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First off, he noted what a smart purchase Amazon made with Twitch, buying it a while back for $970 million. “I think that Amazon made an incredible play with the Twitch purchase,” he noted. “Twitch is just obviously on the up-and-up right now.”

Blevins has made quite a name for himself on the Twitch front, making over $500,000 on a monthly basis. And he’s also seen a tremendous boost from the Drake gaming session by itself, with over 628,000 viewers, which broke a record for the streaming service.

He feels that Twitch is really paying off as a service. “You see people like Drake, Travis Scott, all of these people are starting to feel like it’s okay to play video games now and let people know about it,” Blevins explained. “Amazon definitely made the right play.”

Blevins also touched upon the company’s newly launched GameOn gaming business, which will assist developers with creating competitions and giveaways, thus setting up the opportunity for them to reach a new audience.

“It’s always been very expensive for new gamers to come in and try to start doing this and compete against people who are very well off and well practiced,” he said. “Amazon creating GameOn could be a very good introduction into competitive gaming.”

He goes into more detail in the video below, talking about how he and others are moving Twitch forward as a platform. It’s a great interview and shows just how down-to-earth “Ninja” really is, despite the financial success he’s found on the streaming service.Here’s hoping he continues his success, and draws in even more guests to join him in Fortnite, amongst other games.

You can join the fun in Fortnite now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and, if you have an invite, on mobile devices as well.