Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Responds To Alleged ‘Fortnite’ Bans

Earlier today, we ran a news story in which a Fortnite player had accused superstar streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins of getting them banned from the hit Epic Games release, following a report from a session in which something unexpected happened. Despite the player’s claims, the publisher has rebuffed them — but now “Ninja” himself has responded on the matter.

While speaking with a YouTube channel named DramaAlert, the superstar explained that the incident didn’t result in the ban. In fact, the main reason “Ninja” took part in that “stream sniping” was due to trolling.

When it comes to the hatred against him, “Ninja” explained, “It won’t go away, man. The damage is done. The guy made a complete fabrication, slandered my name, framed the whole thing, and it worked. I’m getting hate on every single social media (site).”

That said, it shouldn’t have too much of an effect on his success through Twitch streams and partnerships. But there are a few that are dropping out of watching him, mainly due to the fact that he has “too much money” for them to keep up.

Said “Ninja,” “In every other industry, no one doesn’t support someone because they signed a big deal.” Then, while comparing the gaming industry to other cultures, including television, he noted, “The entire goal is to clout and show off as much money as possible.”

But he’ll keep going on as he does, as he noted that this issue is nothing more than an “annoyance,” and vows to continue onward with “doing amazing things.”

“It’s more of an annoyance than anything,” he said. “Just trying to do big things. We’re taking this whole Ninja thing to the next level.”

He’s still got a large audience behind him; and with several partnerships going strong, it’ll take a lot more than a fabricated report to keep him down.

As for what’s next for “Ninja,” he’s got a big New Year’s event planned where he’ll appear on Twitch for 12 hours, taking part in an epic Fortnite tournament.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.