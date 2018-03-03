Ubisoft Acquires Blue Mammoth Games, Creators of Brawhalla

Ubisoft has announced today that they have secured the deal in acquiring Brawlhalla developer, Blue Mammoth Games. The free-to-play fighting game has been a huge hit since it launches last year for both PlayStation 4 and PC fans, and now it has officially joined the Ubisoft family.

For those that are fans of the fighting title, no worries. This acquisition will not hamper continued support for the game, though the 21 developer team is now officially under the Ubisoft umbrella. The acquisition took place on March first, this is what the President of Ubisoft NCSA, Laurent Detoc, had to say about the move in a recent press release:

“The team at Blue Mammoth Games is expert at developing and running scalable, competitive, multiplayer online games, and they’ll be a great addition to Ubisoft’s network of studios. With Brawlhalla, we’re getting a hugely popular and highly-profitable title that aligns with our strategy of expanding our audience and providing players with long-lasting, entertaining gaming experiences.”

Matthew “Matterhorn” Woomer, co-founder of Blue Mammoth Games, took to the Brawhalla blog to give his own version of the good news, alongside a promise that their game will not suddenly become pay-to-win:

This has been a year of big announcements for Blue Mammoth Games, and now I have the biggest announcement yet.

Quick story: Last year, Brawlhalla was growing, the community was growing, esports was growing, the studio was growing, everything was going great. But as we grew up and up, we also began seeing the ceiling for a scrappy, never-say-die indie studio. We realized that to complete our plan and take this crazy game to the next level, we were going to need help. So we went out looking for a partner.

And I don’t want to brag, but we succeeded beyond my wildest expectations. Long story short, Blue Mammoth Games is joining Ubisoft!

You heard right. Assassins Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Rayman – that Ubisoft! The list of ways this is good for Brawlhalla is so long, I literally don’t know where to start. We have some power in our corner now; we’re now backed by a big ten publisher known for many of the best and most creative games out there.

So, what does this mean for Brawlhalla? Only good things. Blue Mammoth will continue to run the game just as we always have. The studio will grow (slowly, we don’t want to mess up the good thing we have here by growing too fast.) We will have more stability and more resources to improve the game and add new features (including some long overdue). We will get opportunities to raise Brawlhalla’s profile among gamers. And we’ll be able to confidently share a roadmap with you for the next years of Brawlhalla development.

One thing goes without saying, but I will say it anyway: We’ve worked very hard over the last three years to earn your trust that Brawlhalla will be always free to play and never pay to win. None of that will ever change. Ubisoft shares that philosophy, and that’s another reason we agreed to this partnership.

It’s a big step for us. Blue Mammoth is going from a scrappy, never-say-die indie studio, to a scrappy, never-say-die Ubisoft studio. Thank you all for being here for it. I want to especially thank tournament organizers, clan leaders, streamers, folks making video content, and all the other leaders of the Brawlhalla community. You are the engine that makes Brawlhalla go. Thank you, and here’s to another big year.

Very sincerely,

Matt “Matterhorn” Woomer