Ubisoft’s ‘Child of Light’, ‘Werewolves Within’ Getting TV Movie Adaptations

The team at Ubisoft are no strangers at bringing their gaming franchises to other mediums, with the Assassin’s Creed film from a couple of years back and one based on Tom Clancy’s The Division is well in the works. But now a couple of the company’s lesser-known properties are headed for the small screen.

This report from Variety confirmed that the hand-drawn role-playing adventure Child of Light and the gothic VR adventure Werewolves Within are being made into live-action properties, with a show and a TV film, respectively. According to the article, both projects are being handled with the company’s inaugural Women’s Film and Television Fellowship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We were so thrilled with the outcome of this fellowship, it is exactly what we wanted,” Margaret Boykin, director of film development, explained. “We were so lucky to work with these two women.”

Ubisoft initially began the program last summer with the goal of illuminating “female voices within the entertainment industry.” The first two women that were selected as part of the program, Mishna Wolff and Tasha Huo, looked over Ubisoft’s library of properties and began working with Boykin and Danielle Kreinik, who serves as director of television development. Jason Altman, who is head of film and television for Ubisoft, also took part in the meetings.

With the pitches (and scripts) of both women accepted, it looks like Child of Light and Werewolves Within will be moving into production. There’s no known start date just yet but it’ll be great to see what these two provide to their respected projects with Wolff working on Werewolves WIthin (coincidence?) and Huo handling Child of Light.

Huo expressed her excitement with working alongside the publisher since she’s a big fan of Child of Light. “There are so many stories you could find in their library,” she explained. “There were other genres that did interest me, but my wish was to adapt Child of Light.”

She feels that it’s a “playable fairytale with a strong female heroine” and she hopes to capture its spirit in the forthcoming show. “We love that the game centers around Aurora discovering strength,” she added. “I love video games and I’m passionate about them, but you want people who have never heard of these games to fall in love with them.”

As for Wolff and her approach to Werewolves Within, she explained, “When I first came to Ubisoft there was another one (franchise) I was interested in. But Werewolves Within kept gnawing at me.

“It kept popping into my head. It was just demanding I tell a story.”

She feels that the movie treatment Within deserved involved telling a live-action horror comedy set in a small town with residents that don’t take any guff.

Huo noted, “It really is a dream come true fellowship. On day one it was assumed you would put together a pitch that’s right to make a show.”

And Wolff noted some hesitation with the program at first, saying, “I do feel that women can get stuck in the fellowship loop where they just get one fellowship after another and it never leads to a job. We think you have talent, but we’re not going to pay you.”

But the program ended up working out after all. “It walks you through a kinder, gentler development process,” she said. “I never felt like I needed to be perfect or that my idea needed to be perfect. If I hadn’t had that experience, I don’t think I would have come up with the ideas that I did.”

The next round of the fellowship kicks off on November 1. It’ll be interesting to see what the next writers choose for their Ubisoft projects.

We’ll let you know when the projects are set to begin production.

Werewolves Within can be played now on PlayStation VR. Child of Light is available on a variety of platforms, including Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC and more.

(Hat tip to Variety for the scoop!)