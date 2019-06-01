Ubisoft Teases “One or Two” Surprises For E3

Ubisoft has announced its E3 2019 line-up and has teased what PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC gamers can expect from it during the show. And perhaps most notably, the massive French publisher and developer has teased that it has “one or two” surprises in store. Beyond some surprise reveals and announcements, Ubisoft says you can expect to see more of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, The Division 2, For Honor, and Rainbow Six Siege. Further, there will be game updates for recent and existing Ubisoft titles and a “Celebrity Showdown” at some point during the show.

Of course, content updates for The Division 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and For Honor 2 will be revealed and detailed during the presser, that’s a gimmie. Meanwhile, presumably we will also get a deep dive into Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which is scheduled to release this October. I’m assuming this will come in the form of a lengthy gameplay demo and maybe some feature reveals.

Obviously though, the most interesting tidbit is the one or two surprises. One of these is for Watch Dogs 3, which is releasing this year. That much I know. The other surprise though, I’m not sure. A new Just Dance will presumably be revealed, but that hardly qualifies as a “surprise.” So, what else could it be? Well, there’s a good chance it’s that game Roller Champions, which leaked last month. But is that it? Seems like it. We know Beyond Good and Evil 2 and Skull & Bones won’t be present. So no updates there. The next Assassin’s Creed is likely being saved. And there’s rumors that a new Mario + Rabbids game is in development, but maybe it’s not ready to show.

As for the long-awaited Splinter Cell, I’m hearing it won’t be at the show. Further, a recent rumor suggests there’s not even a new game in development at the moment after multiple cancelled projects. In other words, we may not be hearing or seeing anything from the franchise for awhile.

It’s also possible Ubisoft is underselling the amount of surprises, or “one or two” is being used generally rather than literally. Alas, at this point, all we can do is wait, but thankfully we don’t have to wait much longer because E3 is right around the corner.

