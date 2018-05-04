Ubisoft Planning Massive For Honor Comeback at E3

Despite being over a year old, For Honor will have “a major presence” at E3 2018, Ubisoft has revealed.

What a “major presence” entails, is unknown, as Ubisoft failed to elaborate. However, what it likely entails is that the action fighting game will get considerable time during Ubisoft’s presser.

Further, major seems to imply that something akin to a new expansion is in the cards, rather than simply an announcement of minor DLC or a new season.

Interestingly, this news comes on the back of stories of For Honor‘s player-based slowly but surely shrinking. However, it appears – at least by Ubisoft’s standards – the game is doing well enough to warrant a major presence on the biggest stage of video games: E3.

It’s also possible Ubisoft simply wants to rejuvenate the game’s player base, which remains lively and passionate, but on the smaller side compared to other Ubisoft multiplayer games right now, such as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Speaking of which, Siege notably started off with a smaller — albeit hardcore — fanbase, but with enough TLC from Ubisoft, it eventually grew into the monster of a game it is now.

And maybe Ubisoft thinks For Honor can follow in the footsteps of Siege, and become one of the biggest multiplayer games for years to come. Or maybe Ubisoft is just simply supporting its game. It’s an unfamiliar practice in AAA game development to support games that don’t absolutely set the world on fire, but it’s a practice Ubisoft has adopted recently nonetheless.

For Honor is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

