Ubisoft Is Making a Theme Park

In a surprising announcement, Ubisoft has revealed that it is working on the first “Ubisoft Entertainment Center,” at Studios Occitanie Mediterranee in France. The location will be about a 40-minute drive from Montpellier, and will offer interactive attractions based on a number of Ubisoft franchises. At this time, it’s unclear exactly what will be offered, but the company does have plenty of iconic characters it can draw from. Ubisoft also seems to be planning more of these Entertainment Centers for the future. In a press release, Bruno Granja, founder of Studios Occitanie, spoke highly about the partnership.

“Studios Occitanie is excited to become the first location for Ubisoft’s groundbreaking Entertainment Center concept,” said Granja. “Gaming has grown to become the biggest form of entertainment. It makes sense that we partner with France’s leading game publisher to create a new kind of immersive experience that celebrates gaming culture.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Studio Occitanie should prove an exciting destination for the Ubisoft Entertainment Center. Set to open in 2025, the location will include a film studio, retail locations, dining, and more. However, Ubisoft location based entertainment manager Mathilde Bresson just seems excited to be close to Montpellier, given the company’s history there.

“Ubisoft is thrilled to partner with Studios Occitanie, an ambitious new entertainment development that aims to bring the magic of storytelling to life in France,” said Bresson. “We couldn’t think of a better place to establish our first location than in the region of Montpellier, home of the Ubisoft studio that created our iconic characters Rayman and Rabbids.”

Both Rayman and the Rabbids would seem like perfect candidates for a theme park experience! Ubisoft has done little with Rayman over the last few years, but the Rabbids have gotten a big push, and will star in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on Nintendo Switch next year. Of course, a theme park attraction starring Mario opened in Universal Studios Japan earlier this year. It’s too soon to say whether Ubisoft’s Entertainment Centers will bear some resemblance to that, or if they might head in a different direction. Either way, it should be interesting to see!

Do you think an Ubisoft amusement park could succeed? What characters do you think it should use? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!