Ubisoft Makes Critically-Acclaimed Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft has made one of its best games available for free, but time is running out to download it. More specifically, today is the last day to download Child of Light for free, because once 09:00 am your local time hits tomorrow, March 24, the game will return to its normal price. That said, if you’re interested in taking advantage of the limited time opportunity, you will need to have the Uplay launcher, Ubisoft‘s own PC game launcher. That’s right, unfortunately Ubisoft is only giving out the game for free on Uplay, which means it can only be downloaded on PC.

For those that don’t know: Child of Light is a platformer meets role-playing game that hit back in 2014 to critical acclaim. In fact, it’s widely considered one of the best releases of 2014. Not only did it stick out as a unique experience in 2014, but it sticks out in Ubisoft’s catalogue, which features a lot of formulaic AAA action games.

“Aurora, a young girl from 1895 Austria, awakens on the lost fairytale continent of Lemuria,” reads an official pitch of the game. “To return home she must fight against the dark creatures of the Queen of the Night, who have stolen the sun, the moon and the stars. At stake is not only Lemuria, but Aurora’s true destiny.”

In addition to PC, Child of Light is available on virtually every modern platform. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: