Ubisoft Making Big Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its biggest PS4, Xbox One, and PC games free for a limited time ahead of Ubisoft Forward on July 12, the company's upcoming games showcase expected to reveal Far Cry 6, as well as show off new looks at games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Watch Dogs Legion, Beyond Good and Evil 2, Avatar, and Skull & Bones. Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not this event will deliver on these expectations. However, even if it doesn't, gamers can expect to at least walk away with a free game.

For Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft will be giving away Watch Dogs 2 away for free. There are some catches though. For one, while the game is available on PS4 and Xbox One, Ubisoft will only be giving away the game on PC. Further, it won't be via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, or your preferred PC storefront. Rather, the giveaway will happen via Uplay, Ubisoft's own store launcher.

To actually claim the freebie, you will need to login in to your Uplay account anytime after Trackmania is shown to kick off the pre-show and the main show ends. This will be the only way to claim the game for free.

For more details on the aforementioned Ubisoft Forward -- including what will be shown and how to claim Watch Dogs 2 for free -- click here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about Watch Dogs 2 itself, courtesy of an official pitch of the 2016 title from Ubisoft:

"Play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the birthplace of the tech revolution, the San Francisco Bay Area," reads an official pitch of the game's story. "Team up with Dedsec, a notorious group of hackers, and expose the hidden dangers of ctOS 2.0, which, in the hands of corrupt corporations, is being wrongfully used to monitor and manipulate citizens on a massive scale."

