Ubisoft Insider Leaks New Battle Royale Game

Ubisoft is reportedly developing a new battle royale game. Ubisoft has already dabbled in the battle royale space multiple times now. Its first effort was a game known as Hyper Scape which came to an end earlier this year. The game captured a decent-sized audience amidst the rise of battle royale games, but given the intense competition, it struggled to stay relevant. Games like Fortnite and Apex Legends were too big to compete against, leaving Hyper Scape to die. In 2021, Ubisoft announced it was working on a Ghost Recon game with a battle royale mode, which seems like a better fit for the publisher and one that may be able to find a dedicated audience that can keep it alive.

It doesn't seem like Ubisoft is content with just one battle royale, however. According to a report from Exputer, Ubisoft is playtesting a game known as Project Q, a codename for a new IP. The game is described as an "innovative and modern PvP battle arena game" and the playtest features two modes. One is a general PvP mode called Battle Zone which is a 4 v 4 that's equivalent to Call of Duty's Hardpoint mode. The other mode is a battle royale called Showdown, which includes 4 teams of 2 players. The game reportedly includes traditional weapons like ARs, but also features more creative weaponry like paintball guns and fireworks in addition to special abilities like wings that grant the player flight. Anonymous playtesters have compared the style of the game to Overwatch, particularly though its stylized art style.

As of right now, it's unclear when Project Q will be revealed. It's likely one of Ubisoft's several unannounced games, meaning it could possibly be shown off during one of the summer gaming events. Whether or not there is enough room for something like this remains to be seen, but Ubisoft is clearly trying to innovate within the shooter space which is commendable.

