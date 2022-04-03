Ubisoft Insider Teases Four Unannounced Games

Ubisoft is reportedly working on at least four unannounced games. Ubisoft is one of the biggest gaming publishers out there. There are tons of Ubisoft development studios around the globe either leading projects or supporting them, meaning there is always lots going on. On top of that, the gaming giant holds the keys to some of the biggest active franchises in the industry with Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, and many more. On top of that, Ubisoft has also been given the ability to work on games in the Star Wars universe, so there are tons of games in development. We already know about a number of them, but there is apparently a handful that the studio hasn’t detailed yet.

According to Tom Henderson, Ubisoft has four unannounced games, both from existing franchises and new IP. No other details have been given at the moment, but this may be nice to hear. This could mean new games in franchises that have laid dormant for some time or have an unknown future are in development. It also means, despite Ubisoft’s very successful existing franchises, it’s not giving up on making exciting new original games. Whether or not we find out about any of these soon remains to be seen, but Ubisoft’s future looks bright.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I've learned of four additional Ubisoft titles (not yet announced) since my report of the 20+ in development. pic.twitter.com/ScQTgCQZcV — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 31, 2022

Although a remake of Splinter Cell is in the works, many are hoping to see a brand-new entry in the series. Perhaps Ubisoft is also allowing another team to begin developing the future of the franchise while another seeks to revive it after letting it rest for nearly a decade. As of right now, Ubisoft has also remained quiet on future mainline entries in the Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon franchises. Whatever Ubisoft is developing, they have no shortage of IP. Hopefully, we’ll know sooner rather than later what the publisher is planning so there won’t be a need for all of the guessing games.

What Ubisoft games or franchises do you want to see make a return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.