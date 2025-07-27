Ubisoft Game Released in 2024 Has Just Been Discounted to $0.32

A Ubisoft game just released in 2024 has been discounted to $0.32 on the Microsoft Store, but taking advantage of the deal is going to be complicated for some Xbox users, and this is because the deal comes the way of the Icelandic version of the Microsoft Store. For those in Europe and the UK, this is pretty straightforward and does not require a VPN.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those outside of Europe and the UK, there are a few options. There is the option to change the region of your account, and then switch it back. This doesn’t always work, especially when it comes time to pay for the game, but it is an option. There is also the option of using a VPN, however, this could land you in trouble with Xbox, though the enforcement around this has been inconsistent. Lastly, there is also the option of having someone from Europe gift you the game through the “Buy as Gift” option. All of this is to say, the deal comes from the Icelandic version of the Microsoft Store, but there are ways for others to capitalize on the offer.

The Ubisoft in game in question, meanwhile, is Skull and Bones, which normally costs $39.99 on the Microsoft Store, though it is currently discounted to $7.99 on the US version of the digital Xbox storefront.

For those unfamiliar with this game, Skull and Bones was released last year by Ubisoft Singapore after a very long and troubled development. And the long and troubled development — as well as Ubisoft Singapore’s lack of experience — showed when the game shipped. To this end, it boasts a 58-63 Metacritic score range, well below the standards of Ubisoft. It was a major flop for the French games makers, but for those curious it is never going to be cheaper than this.

“It is the Golden Age of Piracy,” reads an official description of the action-adventure pirate game with naval combat. “Renegade captains command the most powerful weapons on Earth: warships. In Skull and Bones, you are an insatiable, upstart pirate captain who has refused the king’s pardon. Having nothing to lose, you sailed from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, an exotic and untamed frontier full of lavish riches.”

Play video

With this deal getting attention, it is possible Ubisoft or Xbox will close up shop so this price point is not taken advantage en masse. So far though, there has been no word from either about the surprising deal.

For more coverage on all things Ubisoft — including all of the latest Ubisoft news, all of the latest Ubisoft rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Ubisoft deals — click here.