Multiple Ubisoft Game Servers Going Down for Maintenance Soon

Ubisoft recently announced that quite a few of its games’ servers will be offline on Tuesday for some scheduled maintenance.
The list of games going offline that Ubisoft shared through Twitter and elaborated on in a blog post is a sizeable one that includes titles ranging from Assassin’s Creed to Far Cry to Just Dance. With over 50 games going offline for a duration that’s fairly significant given how short many maintenance periods are, the scheduled downtime on Jan. 9 will last from 12 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET.
However, it’s worth noting that many of Ubisoft’s newer titles like Assassins’ Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and For Honor won’t be affected by the maintenance. They may go through their own periods of maintenance depending on what Ubisoft announces between now and then, but for now, the list of games below are the only ones that are being affected by Jan. 9’s scheduled maintenance.
- Anno 1404
- Assassin’s Creed 2
- Assassin’s Creed 3
- Assassin’s Creed 3 Liberation
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Bloody Good Time
- Call of Juarez 3
- CSI 6
- Draw Race 3
- Driver: San Francisco
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 4
- Flashback Origins
- Hawx 2
- Heroes of Might and Magic V – Clash of Heroes
- Heroes of Might and Magic VI
- I Am Alive
- Just Dance 2014
- Just Dance 2015
- Just Dance 2017
- Just Dance 3
- Just Dance 4
- Know Your Friends
- Marvel Avengers
- Might & Magic X – Legacy
- Might and Magic Heroes 7
- NCIS The Video Game
- Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands
- U.S.E.
- Raving Rabbids 2
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rocksmith
- Rocksmith 2014
- Shape Playtime
- Shaun White Skate
- Smurfs 2
- South Park
- Splinter Cell 6
- Splinter Cell: Conviction
- Sports Connection
- The Settlers 7
- Trials Blood Dragon
- Uno
- Watchdogs 2
- Zombie U
The maintenance follows server issues that affected multiple Ubisoft games earlier in the week where the big-name titles excluded from this list were affected.