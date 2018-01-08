Multiple Ubisoft Game Servers Going Down for Maintenance Soon

Ubisoft recently announced that quite a few of its games’ servers will be offline on Tuesday for some scheduled maintenance.

The list of games going offline that Ubisoft shared through Twitter and elaborated on in a blog post is a sizeable one that includes titles ranging from Assassin’s Creed to Far Cry to Just Dance. With over 50 games going offline for a duration that’s fairly significant given how short many maintenance periods are, the scheduled downtime on Jan. 9 will last from 12 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET.

However, it’s worth noting that many of Ubisoft’s newer titles like Assassins’ Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Siege, and For Honor won’t be affected by the maintenance. They may go through their own periods of maintenance depending on what Ubisoft announces between now and then, but for now, the list of games below are the only ones that are being affected by Jan. 9’s scheduled maintenance.

Anno 1404

Assassin’s Creed 2

Assassin’s Creed 3

Assassin’s Creed 3 Liberation

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Bloody Good Time

Call of Juarez 3

CSI 6

Draw Race 3

Driver: San Francisco

Far Cry 2

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 4

Flashback Origins

Hawx 2

Heroes of Might and Magic V – Clash of Heroes

Heroes of Might and Magic VI

I Am Alive

Just Dance 2014

Just Dance 2015

Just Dance 2017

Just Dance 3

Just Dance 4

Know Your Friends

Marvel Avengers

Might & Magic X – Legacy

Might and Magic Heroes 7

NCIS The Video Game

Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands

U.S.E.

Raving Rabbids 2

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rocksmith

Rocksmith 2014

Shape Playtime

Shaun White Skate

Smurfs 2

South Park

Splinter Cell 6

Splinter Cell: Conviction

Sports Connection

The Settlers 7

Trials Blood Dragon

Uno

Watchdogs 2

Zombie U

The maintenance follows server issues that affected multiple Ubisoft games earlier in the week where the big-name titles excluded from this list were affected.