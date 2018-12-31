Ubisoft’s Mysterious Drone Video Could Hint At a New Tom Clancy Project

Things have been going very well in the partnership between Ubisoft and the Tom Clancy brand, as shown by best-selling games like Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Wildlands. But a hidden video suggests that the company could be working something new, though it hasn't been announced just yet.

Fans have managed to do some digging for a name that's frequently mentioned in both Wildlands and Siege, a company called Skell Technology. And that has led to the discovery of a website, one that, once logged into, leads to a mysterious video that has been in the company's "unlisted" folder.

By visiting the link above and entering the username "asantos" and password "10068", you'll be taken to the video, which has also been posted above. In it, we get a promotional introduction by Jace Skell, the owner of Skell Technologies, who talks about the importance of drones, which the company produces.

He explains how drones can be used in a number of ways, including medical purposes as well as military, as we've seen in the past with games like Ghost Recon: Future Soldier. They're part of a quest to "create a better world," with models introduced for public and personal use, broken down into agriculture, transportation, security and maintenance purposes.

The video is a bit on the cryptic side, but it's highly detailed when it comes to talking about the design of the drones.

What should really be asked here is how this video ties in with Ubisoft's plans. Could a new game be introduced in the Future Soldier franchise? Or maybe this ties in with the company's forthcoming The Division 2, which is set to release in spring 2019?

For that matter, the game may actually tie in with a different Ubisoft franchise as well, Watch Dogs. It's been a little while since Watch Dogs 2 hit the market; and to be fair, Skell would make for an interesting adversary once Watch Dogs 3 made the rounds, especially with their wide range of drones.

We'll let you know if the company spills the beans on what this video is about. In the meantime, watch above. Maybe you'll see a hint or two.

(Hat tip to GearNuke for the scoop!)