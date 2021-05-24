Ubisoft Shares New Statement on Progress After 2020's Sexual Misconduct Reports

✖

Last summer, reports of sexual misconduct and harassment at Ubisoft began to circulate, leading to multiple terminations and departures from the company. In a new blog post, CEO Yves Guillemot released new details regarding the company's progress, and the ways that Ubisoft is attempting to create a more inclusive environment. In the post, Guillemot details Ubisoft's various efforts, and where things currently stand at the company. These changes include stricter policies regarding harassment and discrimination, training sessions, anonymous questionnaires, and listening sessions. An update to the company's Code of Fair Conduct was also made, which will be required for all employees to sign starting next month.

"Considerable progress has been made, and we will continue to work hard with the ambition of becoming an exemplary workplace in the tech industry. The teams at Ubisoft continue to impress me with their engagement on this journey. 10,000 team members connected live to virtual town halls in early May, where we shared the latest progress being made, and we will continue to share regular updates with them," wrote Guillemot.

In the blog post, Guillemot also detailed the new executives that have been brought on and promoted. Anika Grant was hired as chief people officer, LidwineSauer as head of workplace culture, RaashiSikka as VP of global diversity & inclusion (a newly created position with the company) andBelenEssioux-Trujillo joined the board of directors. Bio Jade Adam Granger was also promoted to VP of editorial. Specific expectations for managers have also been outlined. Guillemot says that all management, himself included, has "a responsibility to act as role models and be exemplary for our teams."

The blog post comes after reports that little has changed at the company since last year. French publication Le Telegramme spoke to employees from Ubisoft, who expressed skepticism that the company's new directives would change much. Apparently, several employees accused of harassment remain with Ubisoft, including Florent Castelnerac and Hugues Ricour.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ubisoft's changes will have a strong impact on the company's culture, but it does seem that the publisher is trying to turn things around. Hopefully, those changes will make for a more inclusive environment for all employees.

To learn more about what you can do to prevent sexual violence, please consider donating to RAINN or visit RAINN's website for a number of resources. If you or a loved one has suffered because of sexual violence, contact RAINN's National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline.