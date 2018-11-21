Ubisoft Is Reversing ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Censorship Changes

Ubisoft intends to revert all aesthetic changes that would censor parts of the game, the developer announced on Tuesday.

Sharing an update weeks ago, Ubisoft said it planned on globally censoring parts of the game that included scenes depicting blood, sexual content, gambling, skulls, and other types of content it deemed problematic as the game expanded further into Asian markets. Ubisoft said the goal was to create a “global version of the game” so as not to have to work on the same product twice if there were two different versions, but players weren’t buying it and responded with criticisms and review bombs.

Now, Ubisoft said it plans on reverting all the censorship changes alongside the release of the game’s latest Operation.

“We will begin reverting these changes alongside the launch of Wind Bastion so no player is impacted; we ask you to be patient if some elements remain,” Ubisoft said on Tuesday. “We will carefully remove them all to the best of our ability considering the short timeframe and with the lowest impact on the season’s launch date and our build stability.”

We have decided to revert all aesthetic changes originally announced on Nov 2. We have heard the concerns raised after Nov 2nd, and have since then been working on solutions. For further details on this decision, the impact it will have, and next steps > //t.co/0ozTidr1Vm pic.twitter.com/tldyUX6cp0 — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 20, 2018

There is a chance that the game’s next season could be delayed due to the extra work of removing the aesthetic changes that were already being implemented though. Ubisoft said it intends to keep impact on the next season to a minimum but also admitted the changes “may lead to a season delay and/or some instability as our testing and debug times are shortened.”

As for its reasoning behind the apparent 180 on the subject of censorship in Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft attributed the latest decision to conversations the game’s team had with the community and internal discussions within Ubisoft’s international team.

“We have been following the conversation with our community closely over the past couple of weeks, alongside regular discussions with our internal Ubisoft team, and we want to ensure that the experience for all our players, especially those that have been with us from the beginning, remains as true to the original artistic intent as possible,” Ubisoft said.

Operation Wind Bastion rolls out on the test servers soon with two new Operators, so players will likely dig right into it to see what’s changed in terms of censorship, though there’s a chance the reverted changes won’t be noticed until the Operation is fully released. More updates on the status of the reverted changes will be shared through the Rainbow Six Twitter account where the above tweet came from, Ubisoft said.