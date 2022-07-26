Roller Champions "Isn't Getting Cancelled," Says Ubisoft

In case you somehow missed it, a report about the impending cancellation of Roller Champions from developer Ubisoft Montreal recently made the rounds. The report claimed that Ubisoft was planning to cancel the free-to-play 3v3 sports video game after its third season closed out. Following that report, however, Ubisoft has come out and explicitly said that it is not canceling Roller Champions.

"Let's clear it out the way first, Roller Champions isn't getting cancelled, and Ubisoft fully supports it," the official response from Ubisoft about the future of Roller Champions begins. It goes on to detail the steps that the developer is taking to better address player concerns, however, and that includes a delay of whatever content is planned for the upcoming seasons due to the extension of Disco Fever's length. You can check out the full statement, shared by the official Roller Champions Twitter account, embedded below:

Hello Champions! Let’s clear it out of the way first, Roller Champions isn’t getting cancelled, and Ubisoft fully supports it.



You can rest assured we’ll keep you updated as we roll forward.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/U8mfQRZRoH — Roller Champions (@RollerChampions) July 25, 2022

Specifically, the statement notes that the developer is going to put out a patch for cross-invites as well as "take enough time to solve the issues our players have voiced as irritants before we release our new season." In other words, while there is new Roller Champions content planned, players won't see any of that until Ubisoft Montreal is satisfied with the state of the video game.

While that might read like a fairly strong message of support for the title, there's also a little wiggle room. Could the report have been wrong? Certainly. Could Ubisoft merely be discussing possibly canceling the title and not actually having decided one way or the other as of yet? Possibly. For now, Roller Champions continues, and it seems like the developers are intent on addressing issues with the video game rather than simply letting it fade away.

More broadly, Roller Champions is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The most recent season of content, titled Disco Fever, launched on June 21st and appears to have been extended indefinitely. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ubisoft in general right here.

What do you think about the response to the report about Roller Champions getting canceled? Have you been playing the video game as of late? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!