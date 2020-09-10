Ubisoft Shares Update on Skull & Bones

✖

After a long stretch of silence following the latest delay of Skull & Bones, an update on the game was finally shared by Ubisoft. The good news about the game is that it’s still happening, so people will be able to eventually embark on a full-fledged pirate adventure from Ubisoft. The bad news is that Ubisoft confirmed the game would skip this month’s Ubisoft Forward event which means we still don’t know when it’ll release, though we can at least look forward to another update on it some time in the future.

Elisabeth Pellen, the creative director on Skull & Bones, shared the latest on the game in a post on the Ubisoft site a day before the Ubisoft Forward event was scheduled to take place. Addressing two of the biggest questions at the start, Pellen confirmed the game was still in the works and that it wouldn’t be at the event.

“First and foremost, thank you to our fans for showing tremendous patience,” Pellen said. “We know you’ve been waiting for news, so I’m thrilled to confirm this: production on Skull & Bones has been in full swing with a new vision. Our teams at Ubisoft Singapore are fully committed to launching the game, as well as supporting it for many years to come. While our game won’t be present at Ubisoft Forward on September 10, we’re currently working on plans to present Skull & Bones sometime in the future. It will be worth the wait.”

During the game’s development, there have been reports that Skull & Bones was totally rebooted, some reports alleging it happened more than once, to become what it currently is now, whatever that may be. While there were no talks of reboots or notable pivots in the post, Pellen did address some of the questions that came up during development after the creators realized they’d need more time to work on the game.

“These difficulties resulted in necessary delays for our game,” Pellen said. “Critical questions needed to be addressed over the past several months such as: how do we modernize the classic pirate fantasy? How do we ensure a more immersive and visceral experience? How do we create cool and memorable moments in-game? For most of these questions to be answered, it was clear that we needed more development time.”

Pellen closed by saying we’ll see of Skull & Bones during a “comeback next year.”