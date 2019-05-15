Skull & Bones Delayed Again, Skipping E3 2019

It’s been nearly two years since Ubisoft revealed their pirate-based adventure Skull & Bones, but since then, things have gone exactly according to plan. Last year’s E3 saw the unveiling of a brand new cinematic trailer, but before that, Ubisoft disclosed that the game had in fact been delayed until at least 2019. With this year’s E3 just around the corner, many fans have been looking forward to hopefully learning more about the upcoming experience, but the devs have dealt another blow, saying that not only has Skull & Bones been delayed again, but it won’t be making an appearance at next month’s big event.

This is surely disappointing news for fans, but it should be understandable. Shortly after the presentation held by Ubisoft earlier during an earnings call, the Skull & Bones team released a video. They reassure fans that they are doing everything possible to ensure that the upcoming game is the best that it can be.

We’re going to batten down the hatches and push back on the game’s arrival—this is a challenging news for us all, but it’s what’s needed to make Skull & Bones as awesome as it can be! Our focus remains on quality first and we’re grateful for your undying support ☠️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ZCt85tY3TG — Skull & Bones (@skullnbonesgame) May 15, 2019

When Ubisoft revealed the first delay last year, they mentioned that 2019 was looking more likely for release. However, it’s unknown if that is still the case now that Skull & Bones has been delayed once again. Since they won’t be bringing the title to E3 2019, we will just have to wait until the devs are able to provide any sort of update regarding progress or a potential launch window.

Skull & Bones is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Enter the Golden Age of Piracy as you sail through rich merchant trade routes. Embody an insatiable pirate captain, dive into the battle for the ruling of the Indian Ocean and become the most feared pirate, alone or with your gang of up to 5 players.”

What do you think about this? Are you glad that the Skull & Bones devs are taking their time with the game before it releases? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

