Ubisoft's Subscription Service Just Got a Major Upgrade

UPLAY+ has officially been rebranded as Ubisoft+, and the change will also see the video game subscription service expanded to multiple platforms. The service is currently available on PC, but starting next month, those participating in the Amazon Luna beta will be able to pair their Ubisoft+ account with Luna. By the end of the year, Google Stadia players will also be able to link their accounts, even if they don't have a Stadia Pro subscription. A subscription to Ubisoft+ costs $14.99 per month, granting subscribers access to more than 100 titles. In a press release, Ubisoft's Alexia Brume discussed the changes.

“With Ubisoft+, our vision is to provide more options for our players to access their favorite Ubisoft games, wherever they are and whenever they want,” said Brume. “This beta period with Stadia and Amazon Luna is just the beginning. We’re excited to offer subscribers the chance to check out the premium editions of our fall lineup so they can pick up and play across multiple platforms, all with one subscription.”

At this time, Ubisoft+ is only available on PC, but it remains to be seen whether or not the service's expansion will eventually include consoles, as well. When the service expands to Luna and Stadia, Ubisoft+ will allow for cross-platform progression for some titles, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla on day one. The service will feature a mix of new releases like Immortals Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs: Legion, and older content, such as Rayman Legends and Beyond Good and Evil.

It will be interesting to see whether or not gamers embrace the concept of services like Ubisoft+. The subscription model could potentially save gamers a lot of money, but it's possible that some will want to avoid paying multiple subscription fees. Thus far, Google Stadia has struggled to have an impact, but Luna might find more success, and both could greatly benefit from the partnership with Ubisoft+. At the very least, it will have a major impact on the number of games available for both services!

Ubisoft+ subscribers will be able to link to their Amazon Luna accounts starting on November 10th. More information about the service can be found right here.

