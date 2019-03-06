Ubisoft Successfully Fights Off Hostile Vivendi Takeover As Company Sells the Last of Its Shares

The attempted takeover over Ubisoft has been years in the making but it seems that Ubisoft has finally come out the victor. As reported by Reuters, Vivendi has sold off their remaining shares having to do with Ubisoft, selling their last 5.9% stake for 429 million Euros.

“Vivendi is no longer a Ubisoft shareholder and maintains its commitment to refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period of five years,” Vivendi said in a statement.”Vivendi, which already owns Gameloft, a global leader in mobile video games, confirms its intention to continue to strengthen its position in the video games sector.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The survival of the looming takeover was not one undergone lightly. The publisher was very adamant against Vivendi’s intentions and the fight was one that was filled with uncertainty and fear of what the future might bring to the team over at Ubisoft.

Vivendi is a very established brand and while this is only a small bump in the road for the company, it is a huge victory for those over at Ubisoft and we’re glad to see that the long, hard road has finally come to a close.

It’s been a long journey through the years. What do you think about how Vivendi went about taking over Ubisoft and are you glad to see them fail? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about Ubisoft’s successful attempt to thwart a hostile takeover by the company in the comment section below! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!