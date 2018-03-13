Ubisoft’s The Crew 2 Kicking Off a Closed Alpha This Week

While there’s still not a release date for the game just yet, Ubisoft‘s high-octane sequel The Crew 2 is picking up some major speed.

A recent post at Resetera has pointed out that a closed alpha for the game is beginning this week, giving a few select PC players the opportunity to take it for a test drive.

The alpha, which will take place from March 14 through 19, will enable players to try out the game’s numerous events, as well as get a feel for its vehicles, including those on land, sea and air. So if you’re not too keen on cornering with gorgeous sports cars, you can always hop in a plane and try your luck with various aerial challenges.

Now, don’t expect to see too much footage from the alpha, as Ubisoft has made it clear that the Alpha is under a non-disclosure agreement, so fans won’t be able to stream it or set up Let’s Play videos – at least, not yet.

It sounds like, with the game nearing the conclusion of its development, there’s a good chance we could see an open beta for The Crew 2 very soon. This would allow players to not only see what all the game has to offer, but also share it with others, which, in turn, would help build up hype for it. And that could lead right into a possible summer release, giving Ubisoft some traction as it prepares its line-up of forthcoming games for the fall/winter season (which should be announced in a few months at E3).

It sounds like the Alpha will provide full access to the game’s racing territory, as a full map of content is being offered, along with a number of customization and housing options. And players can take advantage of a variety of racing activities, including aerobatics, street racing, rally raids and powerboats.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that Ubisoft introduces an open beta for the game soon – we’re itching to get some racing done.

The Crew 2 will release sometime this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Be sure to check out our previous impressions of the game as well!

