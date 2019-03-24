Ubisoft Club Units Earned Years Ago Will Expire Soon

Anyone who is part of the Ubisoft‘s player loyalty called the Ubisoft Club has likely amassed a decent amount of Club Units over the past few years. Those Club Units are acquired through making purchases of Ubisoft products or by completing in-game challenges, but on March 31st, people with Club Units who’ve been saving up for something might find that they have less of the currency to spend. Ubisoft announced months ago that Club Units earned on or before a certain date would expire, and that new policy starts at the end of the month.

Ubisoft sent out an email to its Ubisoft Club members months ago to announce the change, but for those who don’t recall seeing it, Ubisoft’s support site explains what’s happening. Fully effect on April 1st, all Club Units will expire two years after the moment that they’re earned, and the oldest Club Units will be spent first when making purchases.

“Beginning April 1, 2019, you have 24 months to redeem the Club Units you acquired through your gaming experience or by making eligible purchases on the Ubisoft Store,” Ubisoft’s support page said. “After 24 months, these Club Units will expire and will automatically disappear from your Ubisoft Account. Each time you redeem Club Units, the oldest Club Units will be redeemed first.”

What this means for Ubisoft Club members is that the final day of this month will be the last opportunity to redeem Club Units earned on or before March 31st, 2017. To better explain how the change will affect users at the end of the month, Ubisoft provided an example.

“As an example, if you had 60 Club Units in your account as of March 31, 2017, those are redeemable until March 31, 2019,” Ubisoft said. “The Club Units you choose not to redeem will expire on April 1, 2019. On April 1, 2019, the new rule comes into full effect: on the last day of each month, any unredeemed Units that are more than 2 years old will expire.”

If you’re already wondering when you earned your Club Units and aren’t sure if they’ll expire or not, Ubisoft said players can log into their accounts and see how many points will expire.

Ubisoft’s Club Unit policy change is scheduled to go into effect on March 31st.

