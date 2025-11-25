Ubisoft’s Long‑Awaited Remake Gets a Release Update (And It’s Soon)

The gaming industry has seen its fair share of long-awaited and rumored projects, but few have captured as much speculation and uncertainty as Ubisoft’s biggest in-development titles. Fans have been eager for news or updates, especially after the success of the latest game in the series. Multiple leaks, insider reports, and podcast discussions are now pointing toward significant reveals, surprise announcements, and long-awaited progress on several highly anticipated games. With The Game Awards approaching and Ubisoft’s next fiscal milestones on the horizon, reports indicate that the wait may finally be over.

Ubisoft’s long-in-development Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake may finally be nearing its official re-reveal, according to a new report. These rumors highlighted fresh details suggesting that the Prince of Persia remake is further along than expected, with official gameplay being revealed during The Game Awards, a program that honors the Game of the Year and showcases new and upcoming games.

Even more exciting is the possibility of a release in 2026. supposedly as early as January. The timing aligns with earlier claims that the game would ship before the end of the company’s fiscal year on March 31st, but this is the first time a specific month has been floated publicly. If this is true, then fans can likely expect to see a trailer at The Game Awards.

There was a leaked video that showcased gameplay and visual changes to the beloved Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, but it has since been taken down. Considering the leaks point to Ubisoft wanting to reveal the game and then quickly have it turned around for release, the studio likely wants to be the first to officially show off the game.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was originally announced in 2021 but received swift backlash for its visuals, animations, and overall presentation. Ubisoft subsequently shifted the project away from its Indian studios in Mumbai and Pune, opting to overhaul the game’s direction and quality. Since then, updates have been minimal. The remake will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, offering a modern reimagining of the beloved 2003 classic. Ubisoft has previously confirmed changes such as a more prominent role for Farah, expanded interactions with the Prince, and updated storytelling beats.

Remakes have grown in popularity over the years. Games like Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles and Trails in the Sky First Chapter have proven how successful restoring beloved games can be. The level of attention varies, but can range from simple remasters that update visuals and add quality of life to full-blown remakes that feel like a brand new game.

