Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Gets New Release Window

Ubisoft’s upcoming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been a long time coming, but the remake of the classic game finally now has a narrower release window. The developer has been fairly quiet on this front, but a new update on the matter now places Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake releasing sometime before March 31, 2026. Ubisoft recently teased to fans that they could expect more Prince of Persia after the success of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and as far as those projects go, this is certainly one to keep an eye on going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ubisoft revealed this new release window within its Full-Year 2024-25 Earnings Figures report. Here, Ubisoft revealed release windows for multiple games, including the long-awaited Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake. This lines up with the previous release window of 2026, but this puts it at the beginning of the year or even possibly late 2025.

prince of persia: sands of time combat.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time is one of the most acclaimed games in the series. While Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown achieved great success, fans have always wanted to return to the classic game. After so many years of waiting, this is excellent news for fans.

The original Prince of Persia: Sands of Time was released in 2003 and is one of the highest-rated games on Metacritic for that year. The game and series have long been celebrated for its platforming aspects and time-shifting abilities. While the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time still holds up to this day, the remake will likely improve on visuals and add quality-of-life features. If done correctly, Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake could be the best game in the series yet.