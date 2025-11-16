Two Recent Remasters Both Landed 88/100 Review Scores on Metacritic

The past few years have been stuffed with remakes and remasters, but very few manage to strike that perfect balance between preserving what made the original special and updating it for modern players. Every once in a while, though, the industry sees a remake stand alongside some of the best new games launching, and 2025 saw two RPGs do just that. Over the last couple of months, two long-awaited remasters have arrived to glowing praise, each landing a strong 88/100 score on Metacritic.

While many modern releases struggle to impress critics or longtime fans, Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles and Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter show that when handled with care, classic RPGs can shine brighter than ever. It’s not just nostalgia driving the excitement. It’s a reminder that some games were ahead of their time. And now, thanks to polished visuals and refined features, new audiences can experience them the way they were always meant to be played.

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles and Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter shared score of 88 is a testament to how timeless these games are, and how much the remaster treatment can elevate proven classics (this is a sign to remake Chrono Trigger). Both remasters have become easy recommendations for fans looking to dive into richly written worlds and deep tactical combat.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is widely viewed as the perfect entry point into Falcom’s massive Trails series, and its remaster only reinforces that. The updated version smooths out the visuals, improves performance, and adds quality-of-life touches without compromising what made it one of the most beloved JRPGs of its era. Its slow-burn storytelling, charming cast, and strategic combat remain its biggest strengths, and the remaster ensures they shine across modern platforms. For newcomers trying to understand why the Trails franchise is so beloved, this remaster is the definitive way to start.

Image courtesy of Nihon Falcom and GungHo Online Entertainment America Image courtesy of Square Enix

On the other hand, Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles brings back one of the most influential tactical narrative RPGs ever made. This remaster bundles the classic with modern enhancements, making the deep job system smoother, the battles cleaner, and the political drama even more engrossing. The Ivalice Chronicles keeps the heart of the original intact while boosting visual clarity, tightening gameplay, and polishing the narrative presentation. For longtime fans, it’s a celebration, though it is missing the War of the Lions content. For new players, it’s proof that tactical RPGs reached staggering heights long before modern genre trends took shape.

As more and more remasters are released, developers walk a fine line. Some titles outright don’t need a remaster, like Horizon: Zero Dawn, while others are lazy updates like Neverwinter Nights 2. Regardless, there will always be a line where diehard fans hate anything new, and on the other side, those who want modern improvements. Remasters like Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles and Trails in the Sky 1st are rare, but proof that satisfying nearly all fans is possible.

