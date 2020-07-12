UFC 4 Reveals 3 Big Gameplay Improvements

✖

Today, EA finally revealed UFC 4 for PS4 and Xbox One. Not only did UFC fans get their first-ever trailer of the game, but EA revealed the game's release date. And it didn't stop there. EA also dumped a ton of information about the game, including word of three new big gameplay features: fluid clinch control, takedown overhaul, and ground and pound overhaul.

First, the fluid clinch control. According to EA, UFC 4 introduces something called fluid clinch control, which adds real player motion technology into the art of the clinch. What this supposedly leads to is a far more fluid experience driven by positioning and physical context.

Takedowns have also been overhauled thanks to real player motion technology as well. And this has been bolstered with a multitude of new takedown animations. As a result, players will feel a larger spectrum of outcomes, driven by user control and fighter attributes.

Lastly, ground and pound has been considerably improved, allowing users more control of postured-up scenarios. In UFC 4, strikers have more tools to aim and pick their spot. And of course, this is countered with defenders having more ways to protect themselves, like head movement and well-timed transitions.

Of course, none of these changes are revolutionary, but you're not going to get that from UFC 4. There's only so much iteration you can do with a simulation game.

That said, while there aren't a plentiful of gameplay changes and improvements, there is plenty of new content, all of which you can read about right here.

UFC 4 is set to release worldwide on August 14 via the PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there has been no word of a PC version of the game, but we do know it's coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to a new ESRB rating leak.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.