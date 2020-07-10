UFC 4 Teaser Revealed

✖

Ahead of its reveal this week, EA has revealed a new UFC 4 teaser, giving UFC fans and PS4 and Xbox One players their first taste. As expected, the teaser is short, but it's also vague. There's no definitive look at the game, which in turn has fans speculating, because while it may not be clear what the teaser trailer is teasing, it's safe to assume there's meaning and significance to it.

Fortunately for UFC fans, a proper and official reveal is close. We already knew when the game was going to be revealed, but if you didn't, the tweet that accompanying the teaser comes with a reminder that it will go down on July 11 at 8 a.m. PT.

There's also already a link to the premiere, which confirms the reveal trailer runs at 2 minutes and 13 seconds. So it's a pretty lengthy look at the game, at least by reveal trailer standards. At the moment, it's unclear if we will get our first look at gameplay, but with 2 minutes and 13 seconds on the clock, it's possible.

The worldwide premiere of the #UFC4 trailer goes live Saturday, July 11th at 8am PT 🔥🔥🔥

Link to premiere: https://t.co/jqDk4XKItO pic.twitter.com/n3dgLgA2g5 — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) July 9, 2020

While the teaser is vague, fans do have their theories about what's going on it. Meanwhile, others are just simply perplexed.

Is that a backyard? Like the ones Masvidal fought in? A career mode that starts with backyard fighting would be dope! — Einar 🎮 (@IceHolmvik) July 9, 2020

aaah yes improved career mode with street fight i love it. — Balller (@Balller20) July 9, 2020

If we get a backyard and muay Tai mode I'm gonna lose it. — Jaydun Rhine (@kingofwrestslin) July 9, 2020

UFC 4 is in development and expected to release this year via the PS4 and Xbox One. It's also quite possible the game will come to next-gen consoles as well -- PS5 and Xbox Series X -- but a PC release looks unlikely based on recent leaks.

