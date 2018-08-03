Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 For PC Available For a Rock Bottom Price

While some folks no doubt have mixed opinions about Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, it’s a safe bet that a lot of fighting fans agree that Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is one of the best in the series. What’s more, it’s available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, packing every single character that the original game came with. And now, you can get it on PC for its best price yet.

Indiegala is currently offering the game for an extraordinary value, going for just $8.50. It’s a redeemable code through Steam and they have quite a few keys left (over 400 at the time of this report), so you should be able to handily get your hands on a code. Be quick, though — once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 initially came out for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 a few years ago, bringing back a number of older favorites (including the X-Men characters that are missing from Infinite) along with new faces like Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy, Nova and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, among others. It’s become a tournament favorite for years, and upon its re-release, players have been discovering its sweet fighting gameplay and fun visuals. Not to mention that it’s loaded with nostalgia, including older Capcom favorites like Ghouls ‘n Ghosts and Okami, among other little nods.

Here’s the official description straight from the product page!

Marvel and Capcom join forces to deliver the most frenetic 3 vs. 3 tag battles ever with Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. This release comes fully loaded, including all previous DLC, and the Marvel vs. Capcom: Official Complete Works. Select some of the most iconic Marvel and Capcom characters, and customize your team with “Heroes and Heralds” mode. Once you’ve honed your skills, hop online and go head-to-head against players from around the world to see who is the strongest in the universe.

Again, the game is available as you read this, but there are only a few hundred keys left. Grab yours here and get some fighting action in with your friends. It is EVO 2018 weekend, after all.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.