New Sackboy Game Released

PlayStation's beloved icon Sackboy is starring in a brand-new game, and it's available right now on Android and iOS devices! Developed by Exient, Ultimate Sackboy is a mobile game centered on the character and Craftworld. A "time-based running game," Ultimate Sackboy pits the titular hero against opponents in head-to-head races. Winning races will unlock rewards. The game is free-to-play, but players can purchase a Season Pass that unlocks extras, including an Astronaut suit and other exclusive items. Each season will last 28 days, with Season 2 set to begin on March 22nd.

A trailer for Ultimate Sackboy can be found embedded below. Readers can download the game on iOS right here, or on Android right here.

Players can look forward to a new Daily Duel every day, which will allow them to unlock additional exclusives. In a press release, Exient also states that players can expect a steady stream of new content, including "frequent releases of new characters, costumes, trails and environments to explore, plus new and exciting gameplay features too." That seems to bode well for the game's future, and should give players a reason to stick with it over the coming months! In fact, Exient is promising thousands of different clothing combinations will be available, which should offer the kind of customization fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Sackboy first appeared in the LittleBigPlanet games, before going on to star in his own titles. Ultimate Sackboy actually marks the second time the character has appeared in a mobile game, having previously starred in 2014's Run Sackboy! Run! That title actually offered the ability to unlock content in LittleBigPlanet 3, but it does not seem that Ultimate Sackboy will offer any sort of similar compatibility with Sackboy: A Big Adventure or any other console offerings. Regardless, it looks like it could be a fun option for players looking for more content featuring the character and his world!

Are you planning to download Ultimate Sackboy on your mobile device? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!