New Uncharted 2 “Off Camera” Video Reveals Never-Before-Seen Secrets and Details

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves is not only the most beloved entry in the iconic PlayStation series starring Nathan Drake, it is widely considered one of the best and most important games of last generation, if not of all-time.

Developer Naughty Dog was widely known before 2009, thanks to series like Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, and 2007’s Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. However, it wasn’t until Uncharted 2: Among Thieves that it began to develop the reputation it has today: as one of the industry’s premier developers when it comes narrative-driven single-player games, featuring richly detailed and realized worlds, environments, and characters.

Like the Naughty Dog-developed games after it, Uncharted 2 was brimming with epic cinematic set pieces and gameplay sequences. Aka it’s very much a game of “moments.”

But in these moments, there are a lot of things we don’t see and soak in thanks to camera work and certain design elements. But thanks to a new video from YouTuber Shesez, we now can.

In his series Boundary Break, Shesez does what we all wish we could: have unlimited control of the game’s camera to explore otherwise unseeable nooks and crannies of some of our favorite scenes and moments.

In this process of “off camera” exploring, new insights, details, and secrets about Uncharted 2 spill out. Obviously, nothing huge is unearthed, but if you’re a fan of the series, it’s definitely worth checking out.

Some of the video’s reveals include title screen secret pigeons, a new perspective of the iconic train falling sequence, unkillable baddies, shrunken cities, and small details lost otherwise.

For those that don’t know: Uncharted 2: Among Thieves released for the PlayStation 3 back on October 13, 2009. A sequel to Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, it is notably the second title in a four game series, and sees Nathan Drake travelling Asia as he followis the trail of Marco Polo and his undocumented voyage to China. But of course, the life of a treasure hunter is never easy, and along the way Drake runs into a crazy and evil warlord who’s sniffing along the same trail he is.

The game is notably one of the highest-rated games of all time, sitting at a 96 on Metacritic.