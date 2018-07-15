This Uncharted 4/Mission: Impossible Fallout Mash-Up Trailer Is Inspired Stuff

Later this month, we’ll be seeing Tom Cruise‘s latest go-around as Ethan Hunt in the action-packed Mission: Impossible Fallout. But that isn’t stopping fans from reimagining what the original trailer would be like if it was matched with another popular property. In this case, Uncharted.

A YouTube channel named USNIM has posted a video that takes the Mission: Impossible Fallout trailer theme and puts it against gameplay footage from Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. And the effect is pretty well done, to say the least.

Let’s first show the original Fallout trailer, which came out back in February. It re-introduces Ethan along with a number of his cohorts, as well as a new baddie portrayed with gusto by Superman himself, Henry Cavill. Note the theme that’s used with the trailer — not to mention glimpses of that awesome bathroom brawl.

And below is USNIM’s mash-up trailer, which takes a similar approach with the music and all, but includes some terrific Uncharted 4 gameplay. Not just the action either, although there’s a good amount of that, mainly revolving around the vehicle chase midway through the game. There’s also a small focus on Ethan and the people in his life, including his beloved Elena, his partner Sully and, of course, his brother, who gets some good focus here.

It’s a pretty well done trailer and a reminder of how majestic a game Uncharted 4 really is. It set the tone for being one of the best titles for the PlayStation 4 well before God of War made its debut earlier this year, and is well worth checking out again — or for the first time if you haven’t played it yet.

It helps that the game has seen a good price cut, as you can pick it up at most game stores nowadays for $20 or less. It’s well worth that price, especially when you consider how wide-open the exploration factor of the game really is. That and, yes, those amazing action sequences. Definitely check that out and pick yourself up Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection while you’re at it. The full saga in one shot!

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible Fallout opens on July 27.