Uncharted 4 PS5 Remaster Will Seemingly Remove a Major Feature

Uncharted 4 has been one of the most popular PlayStation games over the past decade, which shouldn’t make it a surprise that Naughty Dog and Sony soon porting the title to PlayStation 5 and PC in 2022 with the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. And while many details surrounding this bundle, which also contains Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, have yet to be detailed, it seems like one major component from Uncharted 4 won’t be making the transition to new platforms.

Spotted in a recent listing from the ESRB, it looks as though the multiplayer mode that Naughty Dog originally released in Uncharted 4 will not be coming with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Rather than featuring the popular PvP aspect of Uncharted 4, this bundle will instead only feature the campaigns associated with each Uncharted title. The reason for this belief is because the ESRB states that the collection will not feature “interactive elements,” of which the multiplayer mode would be classified under.

The only silver lining with this situation is that the ESRB has now formally rated Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for both PS5 and PC. As such, this seems to suggest that the remastered collection is slated to end up releasing earlier in 2022 than we may have thought. Receiving an official rating is often one of the final hurdles that most games need to go through before becoming available.

At this point in time, Naughty Dog and PlayStation have still only committed to an early 2022 launch for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Given that the new Uncharted movie from Sony is set to launch in February 2022, though, it would stand to reason that this release could coincide with the arrival of the film. Whenever we hear more from Sony, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about the new PS5 and PC version of Uncharted 4 leaving multiplayer out of the package? Are you upset by this potential move, or was it to be expected? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]