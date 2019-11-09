Nathan Drake Actor Wants To Return for Uncharted 5

The end of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End more or less wraps up the story of Nathan Drake, and does so excellently. That said, that doesn’t mean the series is disappearing or that we won’t see Nathan Drake again. While it looks like Naughty Dog is moving on from the series, the current rumors are that Sony San Diego is actually working on an Uncharted game. Whether it’s a prequel, a sequel, or something completely different, nobody knows, but it sounds like Sony isn’t putting the popular PlayStation series on ice yet.

That said, if and when the series returns, it’s easy to imagine it would be without Nathan Drake, or at least without Nathan Drake at protagonist. However, when asked if he would want to see Nathan Drake return in Uncharted 5, actor Nolan North — in a roundabout way — said yes. Of course, as the actor behind Nathan Drake, this isn’t very surprising. Everyone wants work, and I’m sure it’s a gig that pays nicely. Further, I’m sure Nolan North has a special place in his heart. After all, the character helped him become one of the most famous actors in the video game scene. That all said, as you will know, it’s not up to Nolan North whether or not Nathan Drake returns in a hypothetical Uncharted 5. Still though, it’s good to hear that he would be down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready to break out my climbing gear! https://t.co/BT3K7s8WOG — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 28, 2019

Personally, Uncharted is one of my favorite series, but I’m not sure I want to see it return. I would certainly play more Uncharted, but I rather it just be left alone and not run into the ground. From top to bottom, it’s a great series, and I’d hate to see that tarnished by trying to keep it going longer than it needs to.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you want to see a new Uncharted starring Nathan Drake?