Uncharted Scores $3.7 Million at Thursday Box Office

Sony’s Uncharted climbed to a $3.7 million Thursday night box office return. It’s a solid start to the adventure for the latest Tom Holland movie. Compared to other pandemic releases, it’s pretty lofty. In fact, it’s more in line with hits from early 2020 like Sonic the Hedgehog (which raked in $ million) and Kong: Skull Island (which notched the same number as Uncharted.) Cautious estimates pegged the Sony movie bringing in about $30 million in returns over Presidents Day weekend, but these new numbers could see that jump a bit. Director Ruben Fleischer and his team have to feel good about coming out of the blocks hot like this. Uncharted ended up costing about $120 million to produce, so this weekend would see the film well on its way to earning that back.

While speaking to Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis about the movie, series star Tom Holland explained how they tried to find the right tone for his version of Nathan Drake. Millions of PlayStation fans know the character from those games, and it would be hard to eclipse what Nolan North has done with the protagonist. However, the creative team found a way to strike the right balance.

“When we were developing this character and this film, we were kind of trying to figure out how I would play him,” Holland began. “And there was a discussion at one point where they wanted me to just mimic Nolan North, and I started doing a little bit of work into it and I think we all came to the conclusion that we needed to make this film unique.”

Holland also mentioned that he wanted to, “pay respects to the games,” but also carve out a story and arc that made Uncharted feel fresh. “It needed to have something new about it,” he added. “So, they then gave me free rein to kind of go away and develop this character in my own way.”

Here’s how Sony is describing the big video game movie:

“Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

