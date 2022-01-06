Tom Holland Says Uncharted’s Director Search Was Stressful

After years of seemingly having trouble getting made, the Uncharted movie is finally set to release on February 18th. And a good portion of that was apparently spent trying to find the right director, which eventually landed on Venom‘s Ruben Fleischer. And according to a new interview with Nathan Drake actor Tom Holland, Fleischer ultimately fit the bill but getting to that point was “quite stressful.”

“Some of [the directors] came in, and had ideas that we didn’t like, that just didn’t fit the characters, and we had to move on to other people,” Holland recently told Total Film. “We took inspiration from everyone. There were very different variations of Drake, and very different variations of Sully. Some people preferred to make the game, some people wanted to make it completely different to the game. It was an interesting process – one that I wouldn’t like to be in again. It’s quite stressful looking for a director.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the other hand, Fleischer specifically told Total Film as part of the same feature that his taking on director duties for Uncharted was partly due to his relationship with Sony on movies like Venom and the Zombieland sequel. “I was firing on all cylinders from a production standpoint,” he said. “I was just really in the rhythm of making movies.”

“Uncharted introduces audiences to street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg),” the synopsis for the upcoming movie reads. “Inspired by the acclaimed video game series, this action-adventure epic spans the globe and follows Nate and Sully as they embark on the dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.”

The Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18th after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

What do you think of the comments Holland has made about the difficulty in finding a director for Uncharted? Are you looking forward to watching the movie for yourself in February? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!