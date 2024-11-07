Uncharted Games Get a Surprise Upgrade

The classic Uncharted games just got a surprise upgrade. Naughty Dog and PlayStation debuted the Uncharted series back in 2007 with Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. This was followed up by two more releases during the PS3 generation: 2009’s Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and 2011’s Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. Then during the PS4 generation, the fourth and final mainline game, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, released in 2016, capping the series. And the very popular PlayStation series has been dormant since then minus one spin-off release in 2017, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

There’s been rumors that PlayStation is working on taking the series off ice with a new release in it that will possibly reboot the franchise. So far, nothing has come of these rumors though. What Uncharted fans on PlayStation do have is a new upgrade to enjoy.

With the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy already got their PS5 upgrades. The first three games haven’t been touched though since the release of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection on the PS4 in 2015.

Unfortunately, the trio of games that make up this collection — the first three Uncharted games — have not had a PS5 re-release, however, they have been upgraded via the PS5 Pro.

As Naughty Dog Central notes over on social media platform X, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection has received a PSSR boost via PS4 Enhanced Resolution settings. In other words, it looks better on PS5 Pro. This means though this upgrade can only be enjoyed if you own the new Sony console, which is releasing today at a $700 price point.

Of course, the upgrade isn’t anything too major. It is not a proper remaster, let alone a remake of the three Uncharted games. The upgrade is nothing close to this, however, it is a noticeable upgrade, and can be seen below, courtesy of Naughty Dog Central.

Uncharted Collection (1-3) will receive a PSSR boost via PS4 Enhanced Resolution settings – per Digital Foundry pic.twitter.com/BSy05q7j8K — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) November 6, 2024

For more PlayStation coverage — including all of the latest PlayStation news, all of the latest PlayStation rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation deals — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, let me know over on X.