Uncharted Director Working on Another Fan-Favorite Playstation Game Adaptation

Ruben Fleischer — best-known as the director of Venom and Zombieland, and the director of the upcoming Uncharted movie — is working with PlayStation on another video game adaptation, though it remains to be seen if it will be a movie or a TV show. Given Fleischer’s CV, a movie seems likely, but for now, this distinction has not been made. As for the adaptation itself, it’s another Naughty Dog IP.

Right now, HBO is working on a TV adaptation of The Last of Us, and as noted, Fleischer is about to ship an Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland on February 11. Now, it’s the turn of Jak and Daxter, an IP that has been dormant for many years, but an IP that could see a revival if this adaptation goes ahead.

“I’m actually working on Jak and Daxter, a version of that, for PlayStation, which I think would be really cool to bring to life,” said Fleischer while speaking to Digital Trends.

Unfortunately, this is all Fleischer has to say about the project. There’s no word what type of adaptation it will be, when it could be revealed, or when it could be released. In fact, it’s unclear what’s actually being worked on at the moment.

Jak and Daxter debuted back in 2001 via Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, as a PS2 game from Naughty Dog, who at this time, was best-known for Crash Bandicoot. There have been several installments in the series across PS2, PS3, and PlayStation Vita, but the series has been dormant for quite a while, or, more specifically, since 2009, if you don’t include re-releases. Suffice to say, it would be a shock to see the series return, but many PlayStation fans would undoubtedly be happy to see it back.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this development.