‘Uncharted’ Shortlist For Sully Casting Revealed

We know who’s directing the upcoming Uncharted movie: Dan Trachtenberg, director of 10 Cloverfield Lane and Black Mirror Episode “Playtest.” And we know who will star as (younger) Nathan Drake: Tom Holland, of Spider-Man: Homecoming fame. But here’s the most important question: who will play Victor “Sully” Sullivan and his mustache? Well, the latter is still a mystery, but now thanks to TheHashTagShow, we know who has been shortlisted for the role of Sully.

According to the new report, the studio is looking for a Caucasian male between the ages of 40 and 49. And if that seems a little young to you, it’s because it is, but remember this a young version of Nathan Drake as well. To fulfill this role, the casting director has shortlisted Holland’s co-star Chris Hemsworth, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Prine, and Woody Harrelson.

“Rugged and handsome, equal parts refinement and contagious charm, Sully is the kind of guy who turns heads when he walks into the room,” reads the studio’s character bio. “Sully is a highly skilled career criminal – he knows how to read a room quickly and impressively, and nothing gets past him. He becomes Nate’s mentor and teaches him everything he knows, helping mold him from a small-time pickpocket into a skilled thief. Sully has a fun banter with Nate, and though at moments he feels like a father figure to him, in truth he is self-interested above all else. Sully does care for Nate, and goes against his instincts to save him in the end.”

Looking at this shortlist, I can’t really imagine any of these actors as Sully except maybe Matthew McConaughey. Maybe Harrelson as well, but certainly not Hemsworth or Prine. Whatever the case, we should know whoever Sony and Columbia decide on soon, as the production is poised to begin filming in July.

Beyond Sully, the other two big castings remaining are Drake’s love interest Elena Fisher and his other, less serious love interest, Chloe Frazer. Like with Sully, we should find out more about each casting soon.

