Uncharted Director Talks One of the Most “Nerve-Racking” Scenes in the Movie

Sony’s Uncharted movie is finally out after years and years of delays and losing director after director. According to critics, the movie is underwhelming, currently sitting at a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 40 percent. However, its audience score is a very impressive 90 percent. As usual, critics and the general audience are divided. That said, while the movie may be dividing the Internet, there’s no denying that there are some incredible set-pieces and scenes in the movie, including a scene involving Chloe, portrayed by Sophia Ali. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, beware of spoilers ahead.

There’s an underwater scene in the movie involving Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Chloe that sees both underwater for a considerable amount of time. If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll know what scene we are talking about. During a recent interview with director Ruben Fleischer, we brought up this scene and asked whether or not these types of scenes are fun to shoot. To this end, Fleischer revealed that this scene, in particular, was quite “nerve-racking.”

“There are a couple of noteworthy things about that. I’d never done something quite like that. Maybe I had limited water work in things passed, but never like a situation where a whole set gets filled with water. The interesting thing, that I never would’ve guessed, is the way that you actually accomplish that, from a safety perspective as much as a practical perspective, is that, instead of having a set that the water goes into, what we did was we built a set that they would lower into the water. So, there was a giant tank and the cameras are fixed to the set. And so, we all would descend together. And so, it appears as if the room’s filling with water, but, in fact, what’s happening, because it’s coming out from below, is that the set is actually being lowered into the water. And then, when the take’s done, then we go back up and all the water drains out, and we do it again, which was super creative, but, certainly, time-consuming.”

Fleischer continues:

“And then, it’s fun doing sequences like that, but, at the same time, it’s always a little nerve-wracking when you have actors in real jeopardy. I mean, they literally were underwater and holding their breath for an extended time. So, there are safety divers surrounding them with extra tanks. Luckily, both Tom and Sophia are really physically capable. And Sophia, actually, her lung capacity is insane. I think she could actually stay underwater longer than Tom. And so, that made it easier. I don’t know if she has a swimming background or what, but she was really capable underwater. But it’s always a little nerve-wracking when you’re putting actors and not stunt people in extreme circumstances.”

The Uncharted movie is currently playing in theaters across the country.