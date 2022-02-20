Uncharted’s Sophia Ali on Playing the Games to Prepare for Role as Chloe

In Sony’s Uncharted live-action film, Sophia Ali plays the role of Chloe Frazer, a treasure hunter that first appeared in 2009’s Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. Since then, Chloe has become a major part of the PlayStation games, even getting a starring role in 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Ali confirmed that she did play some of the Uncharted games while shooting the film, as did other members of the cast and crew. Not only did it allow them to get a better feel for the characters, but it also resulted in more elements from the games being brought into the movie!

“I mean, I played the games, like as fast as I could, for hours. [Ruben Fleisher and Tom Holland] played all of them. So it like took me forever, and I wasn’t good,” said Ali.

Uncharted‘s release date was pushed back multiple times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the delays gave Ali and the rest of the cast more time to spend with the games.

“…then COVID happened, so then we had a break, and that was when I really played it, then we got to set, and like everyone had played it at that point. So, then we all had our own ideas and stuff, but it was really cool. And we went scene by scene, like, ‘How can we make this more like the games?’”

Now that Uncharted is in theaters, fans can see for themselves just how faithful the film is to the games that inspired it! While Uncharted does deviate from the source material in some ways, there are a number of references that long-time PlayStation fans should appreciate. The movie is already off to a strong start at the box office, overperforming expectations. If Uncharted continues to find success, it could lead to a sequel, and the return of Chloe Frazer. If that does happen, hopefully we’ll see even more of the character’s history on the big screen!

