Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] Gets an Official U.S. Release Date

Aksys Games and Arc System Works have jointly announced the official North American release date for Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st], coming this February. Developed by French Bread studios, the unique fighting game has a very Arc System Works flair, and for good reason: heroes from the franchise will be featured in the studio’s upcoming game, Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle. Aksys Games CEO and Founder Akibo Shieh expressed excitement for the game’s U.S. release, noting that the developers have been spending extra time to develop the game for the new market. “We’re excited for fans to experience this new edition,” said Shieh. “Gamers who appreciate ‘real’ 2D fighters and anime fans will also enjoy discovering this unique series for the first time.” Check out the trailer below:

The game has enough of a storyline to make it interesting, and a roster of 20 characters to choose from. According to the press release, it’s pretty intense: “In Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st], a mysterious phenomenon, known only as “the Hollow Night,” has enveloped regions of Japan in darkness for several centuries. Every area affected by the Hollow Night is beset by shadowy monsters–known as “Voids”–who feed off of a power called “Existence.” Most humans don’t possess the ability to see or come in contact with Voids, and therefore remain safe. You, however, are not so lucky.”

Explore the Unknown – Play through an all-new Chronicle mode and unravel the mystery behind the mysterious Hollow Night.

Command the Night – Choose from 20 unique characters, from series veterans like Hyde, Merkava, and Linne, to one of the four newly-introduced characters: Phonon, Mika, Wagner, and Enkidu. Unleash their power to become the ruler of the night!

Master the Darkness – Hone your skills in brand new single-player modes, including all-encompassing practical and combat missions that will turn any fledgling into Lord of the Under Night.

Devour the Competition – Jump straight into the action and battle it out in local battles or face off against anyone in the world with online multiplayer.

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] releases on February 9th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PS Vita.