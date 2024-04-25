Unicorn Overlord Update 1.04 Live, Patch Notes Reveal New Features

A new Unicorn Overlord update has been released by developer Vanillaware and publisher Sega for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S alongside patch notes that reveal everything the update -- Patch 1.04 -- does to the game, which isn't a ton. However, while there isn't any new content, there are some new quality-of-life features. For one, players can now select entire units on the Unit Overview screen. In addition, there are also "more settings" in the Options menu. Lastly, where there are stages where certain conditions need to bet, the ability to replay these stages has been added.

While we have the patch notes for the update, which can be seen below, we don't have any information about the file size of the update. Due to the fact there isn't any new content, the file size should be smaller, but this is just speculation. As for when the next update will arrive, Vanillaware has not said or teased.

Unicorn Overlord Update 1.04 Patch Notes:

Fixed issues known to occur under certain rare conditions.

Added the ability to select entire units on the Unit Overview screen.

Added more settings to the Options menu.

For stages that appear when certain conditions are met, added the ability to replay these stages.

Made improvements to the information shown on battle screens, Unit Formation screen, etc.

Made improvements to sorting and filtering functionality across the UI.

Boosted the stat increases from equipping multiple weapons, shields, etc.

Other miscellaneous system tweaks and stability improvements.

Unicorn Overlord is available via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Those curious to know more about it can read more about it below, and catch an official trailer for the game as well.

"Liberate your kingdom, reclaim your destiny," reads an official description of the game. "From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style."